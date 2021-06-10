Contests
Husband, wife indicted for rape, kidnapping, court records show

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mike Schell
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with multiple rapes in Hamilton County that happened over several years.

Anthony Philpot, 35, was indicted this week on rape, gross sexual imposition, and kidnapping, court records show.

Shana Philpot, 33, his wife, faces charges of complicity to rape and complicity to kidnapping.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the rape of five victims in multiple jurisdictions throughout the county between 2016 and 2019, according to documents.

Two of the victims are 19-years-old, two are 20 and one victim is 28-years-old.

Investigators were alerted by the Boone County Sheriff’s office on Feb. 5 when a victim was trying to file a rape report in northern Kentucky.

Boone County detectives determined the offense occurred in Hamilton County, and there were “multiple victims who want to come forward and file complaints,” the sheriff’s report states.

The victims’ ability to resist was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition or advanced age, court documents show.

Anthony and Shana surrendered to police Thursday afternoon.

