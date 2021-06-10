Man calls victim 1,559 times, violating court order

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - An incarcerated man violated a no-contact order when he tried calling the victim 1,559 times in four months.

Kevin Hemingway, 34, was in jail for pending charges in connection with a domestic battery case when he called the same victim, Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said.

Along with the 1,500 plus calls, Hemingway allegedly sent threatening texts to the victim.

The messages he sent “contained threatening messages of varying degrees,” Deddens explained in the press release.

Most of the texts were meant to keep the victim from testifying against him in an upcoming case.

“Victims are thrust into the criminal justice system by no choice of their own. Once the prosecution of the case begins, for the victim to be continually harassed and threatened by a Defendant violating a court-ordered restraining order, it will not be tolerated,” said Prosecutor Deddens.

Hemingway was sentenced to 10 years for obstruction of justice and habitual offender enhancement, according to Prosecutor Deddens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.