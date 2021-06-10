Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man stops home break-in, recovers neighbor’s stolen bike

By KOVR Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - A thief trying to break into a California home was stopped by the man he was trying to steal from. The man then chased after the thief and recovered his neighbor’s stolen property.

Vern Adams got an unexpected wake-up call Tuesday morning while sleeping on the couch. His dog Waffa, a 1-year-old Chihuahua-terrier mix, started barking at the front door.

“And then, I’m looking, and I see a head come in,” Adams said. “Who’s crazy enough to walk into your house, not even knowing if you’re home or not?”

Ring security video shows a man breaking into Adams’ house then getting chased back out the door. Adams went on a mission to track the intruder down.

“Anybody who is brazen enough to just walk into somebody’s house, not even check to see if they are there, is probably brazen enough to do something to harm somebody, and that person is a menace,” Adams said.

About 15 minutes later, he spotted the same man passing his house. He caught up with the thief and recovered a bicycle stolen from his neighbor, Mitchell McCartney.

“Vernon is a hero to me. I just can’t believe he would’ve gone after it,” McCartney said.

McCartney had a brazen break-in of his own that happened just minutes after the man first left Adams’ house.

“I saw a gentleman leaving our bedroom, and I thought maybe it was my boyfriend, asleep. Then, I realized my boyfriend was still in bed next to me. I pulled the dresser in front of our door to barricade us and called 911,” McCartney said.

McCartney says the thief left in less than 10 minutes.

“It went from terrifying to exhausting to a relief,” he said.

While McCartney credits Adams for saving the day, Adams is passing the hero title to Waffa.

“Just like Vince Lombardi said, it’s not about the size of the dog in the fight; it’s about the size of the fight in the dog. This little dog’s got heart, and that’s enough,” Adams said.

Police are still looking for the thief.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County...
Warren County police chase leaves suspect with life-threatening injuries
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash identified
FILE - Silverware
Doctor claims during Ohio Statehouse testimony that vaccine causes magnetism, makes spoons stick to person’s body
Mark Cline is the winner of Ohio's 3rd Vax-a-Million drawing.
Ohio’s 3rd Vax-a-Millionaire is a Central Ohio resident
Kings Island adjusts four more days on its operating calendar to close at 8 p.m. due to...
Kings Island cutting additional hours in June

Latest News

An partial eclipse was seen from New York.
‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse dazzled those who were able to see it
An partial eclipse was seen from New York.
'Ring of Fire' eclipse seen from New York
Partial eclipse image is what the Sun will look like at sunrise from Cincinnati on Thursday.
Partial solar eclipse briefly visible in Tri-State
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden to lay out vaccine donations, urge world leaders to join
In the Bronx, there was a spate of attacks on synagogues.
Antisemitic attacks on the rise