Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man stuck for days inside giant fan at California vineyard

Firefighters rescued the 38-year-old man found stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan near a...
Firefighters rescued the 38-year-old man found stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan near a winery in Santa Rosa, California. He required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery(Source: Sonoma Sheriff via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.

The man was discovered Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him.

“The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said. “After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”

The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.

The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said.

Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County...
Warren County police chase leaves suspect with life-threatening injuries
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash identified
FILE - Silverware
Doctor claims during Ohio Statehouse testimony that vaccine causes magnetism, makes spoons stick to person’s body
Mark Cline is the winner of Ohio's 3rd Vax-a-Million drawing.
Ohio’s 3rd Vax-a-Millionaire is a Central Ohio resident
Kings Island adjusts four more days on its operating calendar to close at 8 p.m. due to...
Kings Island cutting additional hours in June

Latest News

Detectives say a Toyota Corolla was rear-ended by another vehicle, flipped into a light pole...
GRAPHIC: Uber driver, passenger killed in crash caused by suspected street racer
GRAPHIC: Deputies searching for hit-and-run driver in suspected street racing crash
Carlisle student honored years after death
Mother of Tri-State teen who died in 2018 honoring her with graduation ceremony
Serious crash on Beechmont Avenue
Coroner on scene of Beechmont Avenue crash