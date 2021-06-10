Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Mattel releases new Barbie doll line made of recycled plastic

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in...
Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Barbie is going green.

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.

The “Barbie Loves the Ocean” collection includes three dolls, a beach shack playset and other accessories.

The dolls and accessories are $9.99 each, and the beach shack playset is $19.99.

Mattel says they’re made of 90% plastic that has been recovered from within 30 miles of waterways and recycled. The material will be sourced from areas in Mexico’s Baja Peninsula that are trying to mitigate plastic waste pollution.

The company says the new Barbie dolls are in line with its commitment to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County...
Warren County police chase leaves suspect with life-threatening injuries
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash identified
FILE - Silverware
Doctor claims during Ohio Statehouse testimony that vaccine causes magnetism, makes spoons stick to person’s body
Drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the death of a 57-year-old pedestrian who was...
Pedestrian fatally struck in Anderson Township, driver airlifted to hospital
Mark Cline is the winner of Ohio's 3rd Vax-a-Million drawing.
Ohio’s 3rd Vax-a-Millionaire is a Central Ohio resident

Latest News

Video from inside a MTA bus shows the chaotic scene when a driver appears to lose control and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus driver loses control, crashes into building in NY
Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder.
Virginia Tech football player accused of murdering Tinder match
Video shows officers punching and kicking a teenager suspected of shoplifting.
GRAPHIC: Police officers beat teen shoplifting suspect at Calif. mall
Emma Coronel Aispuro, shown in this file photo, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty to US charges
LaTonya Austin, 42, is at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Woman charged with murder for death of 2-year-old granddaughter