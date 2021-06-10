Miami Township Police searching for man seen on video attempting vehicle break-in

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man caught on video trying to break into a truck and hope the public might recognize him.

Miami Township Police shared a video on Facebook showing the person trying to get in the truck around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Luckily, the truck appeared to be locked, and the man walked away.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to call Detective Higgins at 513-965-6873.

There has been a usual number of thefts from vehicles in the Buckwheat corridor, police said.

Police urge people not to leave valuables in unattended vehicles.

