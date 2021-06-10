Mother of Tri-State teen who died in 2018 honoring her with graduation ceremony

CARLISLE, Ohio (WXIX) - To honor a Warren County student who died in 2018, loved ones put together a special graduation ceremony, while the teen’s mother remains dedicated to raising awareness about mental health.

Alyah Fae Cvitkovich was 16 when she took her own life in September 2018. Her family members have said that bullies targeted Alyah in the months before her death, which dramatically affected her mental state.

For Alyah’s mother, Pamela, the pain that comes with the loss of her daughter is always present, but this year is especially tough since this is the year Alyah would have graduated from Carlisle High School.

“It broke my heart seeing all the college and graduation pictures and prom,” Pamela said.

To properly pay tribute to Alyah, Pamela, alongside friends, relatives and classmates, delivered Alyah’s diploma to her gravesite.

“I say she didn’t graduate high school unfortunately, but she graduated to heaven,” Pamela said.

Although Pamela knows that she cannot bring her daughter back, she said she can lend a hand to others in Alyah’s memory. Through a Facebook page called “Alyah’s Light,” she has been helping people who are struggling with their mental health by ensuring they can find and access resources.

She also said she is hoping to speak at school assemblies soon.

“It’s sad, but it’s extremely encouraging, and that’s what keeps me going,” she said. “Being able to lead them to a hotline number or hearing their story, [them] saying that ‘your daughter’s story touched my life.’”

Alyah’s favorite quote was “kindness matters,” a motto that has since spread around the community and can now be seen on signs and t-shirts. It is that message that keeps Pamela going, as she says even in the darkest of times, she remembers Alyah’s light.

“We’re not gonna stop until we change lives and make a difference,” Pamela said. “However far we can go, we can go, and if it’s just one life, one person, that we can help, then that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Pamela said Alyah had a full scholarship to Wittenburg University and planned to become a doctor. She added Alyah was an organ donor, which means since 2018, she has saved seven lives.

