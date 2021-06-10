Contests
Muggy, Pop Up Downpours & Thunder Possible Thursday

Changes are on the way with lower humidity by late in the weekend, and a dry pattern.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While we may see a scattered downpour Thursday morning we look more drug than wet to start the day. A muggy air mass remains with afternoon and evening by pop up storms possible. A daytime high around 81 degrees.

Much the same for Friday with afternoon pop ups.

There may be a brief break from the rain Saturday during the day but the chance of a shower returns during evening. With the very humid air in place over the FOX19 NOW viewing area any shower could produce a brief but intense downpour.

Sunday looks mostly dry and warm in the mid 80s, but a big change in the comfort factor is on the way next week.

Sunshine, dry, and slightly cooler temperatures.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

