Muggy, Pop Up Downpours & Thunder Possible Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While we may see a scattered downpour Thursday morning we look more drug than wet to start the day. A muggy air mass remains with afternoon and evening by pop up storms possible. A daytime high around 81 degrees.

Much the same for Friday with afternoon pop ups.

There may be a brief break from the rain Saturday during the day but the chance of a shower returns during evening. With the very humid air in place over the FOX19 NOW viewing area any shower could produce a brief but intense downpour.

Sunday looks mostly dry and warm in the mid 80s, but a big change in the comfort factor is on the way next week.

Sunshine, dry, and slightly cooler temperatures.

