Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Part of Ronald Reagan Highway closed until midnight

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A section of Ronald Reagan Highway will be closed until 12 a.m. Friday due to downed utility lines.

A Duke Energy spokesperson says a semi clipped low-hanging lines but they are not power lines.

The highway is closed between Reading Road and E. Galbraith Road Exit, according to the Reading Police Department.

Traffic is being diverted westbound at E. Galbraith Road and eastbound at Reading Road.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County...
Warren County police chase leaves suspect with life-threatening injuries
Drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the death of a 57-year-old pedestrian who was...
Pedestrian fatally struck in Anderson Township, driver airlifted to hospital
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash identified
FILE - Silverware
Doctor claims during Ohio Statehouse testimony that vaccine causes magnetism, makes spoons stick to person’s body
Mark Cline is the winner of Ohio's 3rd Vax-a-Million drawing.
Ohio’s 3rd Vax-a-Millionaire is a Central Ohio resident

Latest News

The semi overturned around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
NB I-75 reopens after semi overturns
Part of Ronald Reagan Highway closed till midnight
Part of Ronald Reagan Highway closed till midnight
The crash was at the 3.8 mile marker.
Man, woman identified in fatal I-75 crash
The crash is at the 3.8 mile marker.
Two people killed in I-75 semi crash