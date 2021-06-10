Part of Ronald Reagan Highway closed until midnight

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A section of Ronald Reagan Highway will be closed until 12 a.m. Friday due to downed utility lines.

A Duke Energy spokesperson says a semi clipped low-hanging lines but they are not power lines.

The highway is closed between Reading Road and E. Galbraith Road Exit, according to the Reading Police Department.

Traffic is being diverted westbound at E. Galbraith Road and eastbound at Reading Road.

UPDATE: Both directions of HAM-126 (Ronald Regan Highway) will be closed at East Galbraith Road until approximately midnight due to repairs of downed high tension wires. pic.twitter.com/nsAMlo3NRQ — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) June 10, 2021

