Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

RECALL: High arsenic levels found in some rice cereal for babies

One lot of Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice cereal has been recalled.
One lot of Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice cereal has been recalled.(CNN Newsource)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Beech-Nut Nutrition has issued a voluntary recall of one lot of rice cereal for babies due to high arsenic levels, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Safety officials with the state of Alaska discovered the cereal tested above the FDA’s maximum arsenic levels during a routine sample.

“The safety of infants and children is Beech-Nut’s top priority. We are issuing this voluntary recall, because we learned through routine sampling by the State of Alaska that a limited quantity of Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice Cereal products had levels of naturally-occurring inorganic arsenic above the FDA guidance level, even though the rice flour used to produce these products tested below the FDA guidance level for inorganic arsenic,” said Jason Jacobs, Vice President, Food Safety and Quality.

No illnesses related to the product have been reported.

The specific Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice item has an expiration date of May 1, 2022, with product codes 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX.

Consumers with this specific product should discard it.
Consumers with this specific product should discard it.(CNN Newsource)

Consumers with this specific product should throw it away and visit www.beechnut.com/ricecereal for information about exchanges and refunds.

These products were distributed nationally through stores and online.

CNN reports Beech-Nut is worried it cannot obtain rice flour that falls below the FDA’s threshold, so it is exiting the rice cereal market entirely.

The FDA first implemented rules on arsenic in baby food in August of 2020.

Consumer advocacy group Healthy Babies, Bright Futures says this is the first recall of infant rice cereal it is aware of due to high arsenic levels.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two suspects are at large and two others are hospitalized after a chase in Warren County...
Warren County police chase leaves suspect with life-threatening injuries
Motorcyclist dead in Butler County crash, police say
Motorcyclist killed in Butler County crash identified
Drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the death of a 57-year-old pedestrian who was...
Pedestrian fatally struck in Anderson Township, driver airlifted to hospital
FILE - Silverware
Doctor claims during Ohio Statehouse testimony that vaccine causes magnetism, makes spoons stick to person’s body
Mark Cline is the winner of Ohio's 3rd Vax-a-Million drawing.
Ohio’s 3rd Vax-a-Millionaire is a Central Ohio resident

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden lays out vaccine donations, urges world leaders to join
Real estate heir Robert Durst, 78, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder related to the...
Robert Durst hospitalized, delaying his murder trial again
William Baker
Man pleads guilty for murder of son’s friend at graduation party, court records show
FBI Director Christopher Wray discusses recent ransomware attacks.
Wray: FBI frowns on ransomware payments despite recent trend