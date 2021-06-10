Contests
Wall That Heals Vietnam War memorial stops in Harrison

By Drew Amman
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Thursday until 2 p.m. Sunday, The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is on display at JTM Food Group at 110 Industrial Drive.  

Visitors can see the names of the more than 58,000 service members who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

“This is a great event for our veterans, not only in Harrison, but Hamilton County and all over the United States as a reminder of all the sacrifices our veterans make,” Shannon Hamons, Director of Economic Development for the City of Harrison said.

The exhibit, on display 24 hours a day, honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War.

“We have almost 100 volunteers here, six, seven or eight per shift, and they will be answering any questions about the Vietnam War or the Memorial in particular. This is an exact replica of the one in D.C. and it’s managed by the same people as the one you see in D.C. The Veterans Memorial Fund. It is as close possible in detail to the one in D.C.” Hamons said.

The wall is accompanied by a mobile education center and one feature in the center is “Hometown Heroes” honoring hundreds of Vietnam War Veterans from Hamilton County.

Closing Ceremonies at the Wall That Heals will take place Sunday at 1 p.m.

Two-hundred motorcyclists were part of the group as the Wall was escorted into Harrison Tuesday night and 18 members from JTM Food Group helped to transport the wall to its spot near 110 Industrial Drive.

Next up, the wall will be moved to Champlain, New York.

