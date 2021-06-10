Contests
When to watch Thursday’s partial solar eclipse in the Tri-State

The eclipse will only be viewable in the Tri-State for 22 minuntes at dawn!
Partial eclipse image is what the Sun will look like at sunrise from Cincinnati on Thursday.
Partial eclipse image is what the Sun will look like at sunrise from Cincinnati on Thursday.(Dean Regas/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A portion of Thursday’s solar eclipse will be visible across a quarter of the US, and that includes Greater Cincinnati.

The best place to view the eclipse, during which the moon will pass between the sun and the earth, will be from northern Canada, Greenland and Russia, according to Dean Regas, astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory. Folks there will see the classic annular “ring of fire” eclipse.

From Cincinnati, according to Regas, only a small portion of the sun will be blocked by the moon, and only for a short period of time at sunrise on Thursday.

The sun will rise in the Tri-State around 6:11 a.m. in a partial eclipse. The eclipse will end 22 minutes later at 6:33 a.m.

According to Regas, the bottom quarter of the sun will initially appear blocked by the curve of the moon. As the sun rises, the moon will move off the sun until it no longer occludes it.

Viewing the eclipse requires eclipse glasses.

The next solar eclipse visible from Cincinnati won’t take place until Oct. 14, 2023.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

