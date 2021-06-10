Woman accused of fatally shooting of Butler County teen pleads guilty

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County woman pleaded guilty to reckless homicide Thursday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in December 2020.

Aerial Brazzell, 21, was playing with a gun when she pointed it at 16-year-old Bennie “JR” Boggs Jr., according to police.

Boggs Jr. was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the head but later died.

Prosecutors dropped the gun charge Brazzell was facing as part of the plea agreement.

She will be sentenced on July 29.

Bogg’s father told FOX19 NOW back in December he hopes his son’s loss will help others understand the importance of gun safety.

“It’s hard for me to say that, but I don’t think she did it intentionally,” he said of Brazzell.

Boggs Sr. says he does not harbor hatred for Brazzel because he is a Christian.

