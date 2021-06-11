$200M extension project for SR-101 announced by Gov. Holcomb
Updated: 19 minutes ago
INDIANA (WXIX) - A $200 million 25-mile extension project for State Route 101 was announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday.
The extension will connect SR-101 with the existing portion of the highway at US 50 near Milan and at the Ohio River crossing via Markland Dam near Vevay.
Gov. Holcomb’s office says this gives Southeast Indiana residents a direct connection to I-71 and I-75.
The project will also offer a new cross-river route for freight traffic through the area.
Initial planning for the project will start this year.
