Couple indicted in rape, kidnapping: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A married couple is facing charges in connection with multiple rapes in Hamilton County.

Anthony Philpot, 35, was indicted this week on three counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of kidnapping, court records show.

Shana Philpot, 23, his wife, is charged with complicity to rape and complicity to kidnapping.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the rapes of women in multiple jurisdictions throughout the county between 2016 and 2019, sheriff’s reports and court records show.

The victims are in their teens and 20s, a sheriff’s report shows.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office alerted Hamilton County investigators Feb. 5 when a victim was trying to file a rape report in northern Kentucky.

Boone County detectives determined the offense occurred in Hamilton County, and there were “multiple victims who want to come forward and file complaints,” the sheriff’s report states.

The victims’ ability to resist was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition or advanced age, court documents show.

The couple was indicted in connection with three women earlier this week, and warrants were issued for their arrests.

The couple surrendered to authorities Thursday afternoon.

