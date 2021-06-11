Contests
Court Street Plaza reopens to public this weekend

By Lauren Artino
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The revitalized Court Street Plaza will officially reopen to the public this weekend.

Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) and several partners are set to present a full weekend of events and festivities to celebrate.

Court Street Plaza is the reimagined outdoor promenade located on Court Street between Vine and Walnut streets in Downtown Cincinnati.

The finished product features widened sidewalks that not only make it safer for pedestrians but also allow for outdoor dining, events and programming; a festival-style street that allows the street to be easily closed to vehicular traffic on a temporary basis for a full pedestrian thoroughfare; short-term parking spaces in front of businesses; and public art throughout.

Weekend festivities include:

Friday, June 11

4 p.m.: Court Street Sneak Peek

Mural Unveiling and Meet & Greet with Gee Horton, a local artist who created one of Court Street Plaza’s murals

Saturday, June 12

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Court Street Market featuring outdoor vendors

11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Ribbon Cutting

11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Court Street Market resumes, with Street Stage Project performers providing live music

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Court Street Live with Black Brass Band

Sunday, June 13

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Court Street Cruise-In with music from Fixx Band Cincy

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

