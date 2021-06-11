Contests
Free admission for guests who get vaccinated at Cincinnati Zoo on June 15

The zoo will offer free entry for those who get vaccinated.
The zoo will offer free entry for those who get vaccinated.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and Cincinnati’s Health Department are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations and free admission on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We dropped our mask requirement for fully-vaccinated people last week and are trying to make it easy for more guests to get vaccinated so they have the option to walk around the Zoo without a mask,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “We hosted a clinic for employees and Avondale residents over Memorial Day Weekend and wanted to open it up to more people this time.”

As an incentive, the zoo is offering free entry to those who take advantage of the vaccination opportunity on the 15th.

The zoo said all guests need to do is show their vaccination registration to the gate attendant. 

There’s no need to make a reservation, which is usually a requirement for non-members, if guests are going to get vaccinated.

The mobile vaccination unit will be set up inside the zoo by World of the Insect. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will both be available.

Masks are required in human-animal contact areas.

