Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Golden retriever mix voted Cincinnati’s Cutest Pet of 2021

Tank won a professional photoshoot and will be featured in an upcoming issue of Cincinnati...
Tank won a professional photoshoot and will be featured in an upcoming issue of Cincinnati Magazine.(Cincinnati Animal Care)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 4-year-old golden retriever mix from St. Bernard named Tank is Cincinnati’s Cutest Pet of 2021.

Tank beat more than 200 pets for the pawstigious honor.

Tank was joined by his mom, Brett Underwood, and dad, David Schmidt, at Friday’s announcement.

“Tank and I are so excited and feel so lucky to have won Cincinnati’s Cutest Pet Contest this year,” said Brett. “Thank you so much to Cincinnati Magazine and Nutrisource for hosting this amazing contest.”

Tank won a professional photoshoot and will be featured in an upcoming issue of Cincinnati Magazine.

Cincinnati Magazine presented a $1,000 check to Cincinnati Animal CARE, thanks to all the people who entered their pets in the contest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the death of a 57-year-old pedestrian who was...
Pedestrian fatally struck in Anderson Township, driver airlifted to hospital
LaTonya Austin, 42, is at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Woman charged with murder of 2-year-old granddaughter
Shana and Anthony Philpot
Couple indicted in rape, kidnapping: court docs
FILE - Silverware
Doctor claims during Ohio Statehouse testimony that vaccine causes magnetism, makes spoons stick to person’s body
Cincinnati police say Robbie Smythe, Jr. was shot in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday morning...
Deadly BP shooting an act of senseless violence, friend says

Latest News

The zoo will offer free entry for those who get vaccinated.
Free admission for guests who get vaccinated at Cincinnati Zoo on June 15
Court Street Plaza
Court Street Plaza reopens to public this weekend
LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 vaccines, lifted restrictions
jones
‘Several millions’ in drugs, weapons seized in probe