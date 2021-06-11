Golden retriever mix voted Cincinnati’s Cutest Pet of 2021

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 4-year-old golden retriever mix from St. Bernard named Tank is Cincinnati’s Cutest Pet of 2021.

Tank beat more than 200 pets for the pawstigious honor.

Tank was joined by his mom, Brett Underwood, and dad, David Schmidt, at Friday’s announcement.

“Tank and I are so excited and feel so lucky to have won Cincinnati’s Cutest Pet Contest this year,” said Brett. “Thank you so much to Cincinnati Magazine and Nutrisource for hosting this amazing contest.”

Tank won a professional photoshoot and will be featured in an upcoming issue of Cincinnati Magazine.

Cincinnati Magazine presented a $1,000 check to Cincinnati Animal CARE, thanks to all the people who entered their pets in the contest.

