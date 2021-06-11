Indiana man convicted 3 years after infant son’s meth death

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A man whose 3-month-old son died after ingesting a lethal amount of meth was found guilty of felony neglect and could face up to 40 years in prison.

A jury in Jefferson County, Ind., convicted Deven Frisque, of Madison, after eight hours of deliberations this week.

According to a post on Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter’s Facebook page, the baby was found facedown on a couch when a friend stopped by to visit Frisque one afternoon in 2018. Frisque told police he fell asleep after taking suboxone, which treats narcotic dependence and knocks its users out.

“Officers that arrived on scene reported the baby to be purple and cool to the touch,” Sutter’s Facebook read in part.

The baby’s mother, Tara Savage, already had pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 24 years.

Frisque is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6; he faces a minimum of 20 years.

