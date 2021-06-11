Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man who volunteered as church bus driver sentenced for sexually abusing a minor

Jory Leedy plead guilty Monday to sexual
Jory Leedy plead guilty Monday to sexual
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Warren County man who met his victims through his volunteer work as a church bus driver was sentenced to 3o years in prison for sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12.

A federal grand jury charged Jory Leedy, 51, of Franklin, in April 2016.

Leedy pleaded guilty in June 2019 on the day he was scheduled to begin a jury trial.

Documents say Leedy would go to poor neighborhoods in the Dayton area and give rides to those who needed assistance to and from the ministry. He was considered a registered sex offender at the time.

According to court documents, Leedy sexually abused at least two minor boys as young as 7 and 8 years old. Leedy met the minors through a religious organization in Dayton, where he volunteered as a bus driver. The children rode the bus, along with their mother, to the ministry on Sunday.

In the document, Leedy became close with the family and began going to their house on a nightly basis.

Documents say Leedy started to buy the boys clothes and games. He then took it a step further and started taking the boys to church, trips to the zoo, Reds games, religious concerts, Kings Island and even a vacation to Disney World. Leedy helped enroll the boys in a private school, and even helped the family buy a car and helped the family secure another home that was owned by one of Leedy’s friends.

According to United States Attorney Vipal Patel, Leedy had provided the victims’ family with a fake name. His true identity was discovered during an altercation with the victims’ father in which the police were called. Police advised the parents of Leedy’s true identity and that he was a registered sex offender.

The victims told police the abuse took place over the course of two years and occurred in different states, including Kentucky, Florida and New York, Patel said.

Leedy admitted in court documents that between 1999 and 2001 he sexually abused a then-minor relative when he would take the boy on trips for sporting events.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the death of a 57-year-old pedestrian who was...
Pedestrian fatally struck in Anderson Township, driver airlifted to hospital
LaTonya Austin, 42, is at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Woman charged with murder of 2-year-old granddaughter
FILE - Silverware
Doctor claims during Ohio Statehouse testimony that vaccine causes magnetism, makes spoons stick to person’s body
Cincinnati police say Robbie Smythe, Jr. was shot in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday morning...
Deadly BP shooting an act of senseless violence, friend says
Shana and Anthony Philpot
Couple indicted in rape, kidnapping: court docs

Latest News

The incident happened at the playground on May 24, according to police.
Woman sprays toddler, others with Mace at Washington Park, police say
LIVE: ‘Several millions’ in drugs, weapons seized in probe
Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
WATCH LIVE: ‘Several millions’ in drugs, weapons seized in probe, Sheriff Jones says
Most of Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate and capacity...
Most Kentucky health orders end