Man who volunteered as church bus driver sentenced for sexually abusing a minor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Warren County man who met his victims through his volunteer work as a church bus driver was sentenced to 3o years in prison for sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12.

A federal grand jury charged Jory Leedy, 51, of Franklin, in April 2016.

Leedy pleaded guilty in June 2019 on the day he was scheduled to begin a jury trial.

Documents say Leedy would go to poor neighborhoods in the Dayton area and give rides to those who needed assistance to and from the ministry. He was considered a registered sex offender at the time.

According to court documents, Leedy sexually abused at least two minor boys as young as 7 and 8 years old. Leedy met the minors through a religious organization in Dayton, where he volunteered as a bus driver. The children rode the bus, along with their mother, to the ministry on Sunday.

In the document, Leedy became close with the family and began going to their house on a nightly basis.

Documents say Leedy started to buy the boys clothes and games. He then took it a step further and started taking the boys to church, trips to the zoo, Reds games, religious concerts, Kings Island and even a vacation to Disney World. Leedy helped enroll the boys in a private school, and even helped the family buy a car and helped the family secure another home that was owned by one of Leedy’s friends.

According to United States Attorney Vipal Patel, Leedy had provided the victims’ family with a fake name. His true identity was discovered during an altercation with the victims’ father in which the police were called. Police advised the parents of Leedy’s true identity and that he was a registered sex offender.

The victims told police the abuse took place over the course of two years and occurred in different states, including Kentucky, Florida and New York, Patel said.

Leedy admitted in court documents that between 1999 and 2001 he sexually abused a then-minor relative when he would take the boy on trips for sporting events.

