Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Most Kentucky health orders end Friday

Most of Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate and capacity...
Most of Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate and capacity restrictions, end Friday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Most of Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions end at midnight Friday.

That includes capacity requirements for restaurants and businesses, and the statewide mask mandate.

Masks, however, will still be required on public transportation and at schools, long-term care facilities and other locations that serve the “most vulnerable,” according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Kentucky senior centers also will reopen, but you’ll have to follow county-specific mask requirements.

The state followed guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recently relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines.

The CDC announced fully vaccinated people could safely stop wearing masks and maintain a certain distance from others in most places.

At that time, Gov. Beshear said he wanted hold off a few more weeks so children ages 12-15 could get the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 2 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including more than 80% of Kentuckians ages 65 and up, state records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the death of a 57-year-old pedestrian who was...
Pedestrian fatally struck in Anderson Township, driver airlifted to hospital
LaTonya Austin, 42, is at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Woman charged with murder of 2-year-old granddaughter
FILE - Silverware
Doctor claims during Ohio Statehouse testimony that vaccine causes magnetism, makes spoons stick to person’s body
Cincinnati police say Robbie Smythe, Jr. was shot in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday morning...
Deadly BP shooting an act of senseless violence, friend says
Shana and Anthony Philpot
Couple indicted in rape, kidnapping after 5 victims come forward: court docs

Latest News

Shana and Anthony Philpot
Couple indicted in rape, kidnapping after 5 victims come forward: court docs
Dayton creates new program to clean up blighted properties
To stem blight, Tri-State city dangles tax hike, forced foreclosure
Boone County
Rebel Redemption: Boone County's first trip to state since 2002
Carmon Tussey is accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar with a loaded...
‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with firearm