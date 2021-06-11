Contests
Muggy conditions today, improving through the weekend

By Olga Breese
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We have a chance for a few morning showers across the Tri-State, mainly south of Cincinnati. As temperatures warm into the lower 80s there is a chance for a few pop-up storms after 2 p.m. and into the evening. If you are heading out to the Reds game, the temperature will be around 80 degrees with a chance for a shower or storm during the early innings.

You can expect the warm and humid weather to continue into the weekend with occasional showers and thunderstorms. A brief break from the rain is possible during the day on Saturday, but evening showers could produce a brief but intense downpour. The humidity will decrease a bit on Saturday with a more dramatic lowering by late Sunday afternoon.

A pleasant air mass is coming our way from Canada, ushering in noticeably lower humidity by Sunday afternoon. It’s going to stick around through next week. We will enjoy pleasantly cool to mild mornings followed by mostly sunny and warm afternoons with comfortable humidity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

