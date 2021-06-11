WATCH LIVE: ‘Several millions’ in drugs, weapons seized in probe, Sheriff Jones says

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - “Several millions” in narcotics and weapons were seized as the result of an “extensive” investigation, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Sheriff Richard Jones will announce details of the case, led by the Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN) at an 11 a.m. news conference in Hamilton.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is about to discuss one of their biggest busts EVER. You’re looking at about 20% of what they seized in a drug bust. The bust is valued at millions of dollars. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/bMEMp5RETD — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) June 11, 2021

These are mushrooms that were seized. There’s all kinds of THC cartridges and pot candy. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/YAjx4Bfiml — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) June 11, 2021

