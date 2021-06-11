Contests
WATCH LIVE: ‘Several millions’ in drugs, weapons seized in probe, Sheriff Jones says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - “Several millions” in narcotics and weapons were seized as the result of an “extensive” investigation, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Sheriff Richard Jones will announce details of the case, led by the Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN) at an 11 a.m. news conference in Hamilton.

FOX19 NOW will be there and update our coverage throughout the day.

