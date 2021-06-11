WATCH LIVE: ‘Several millions’ in drugs, weapons seized in probe, Sheriff Jones says
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - “Several millions” in narcotics and weapons were seized as the result of an “extensive” investigation, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Sheriff Richard Jones will announce details of the case, led by the Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN) at an 11 a.m. news conference in Hamilton.
