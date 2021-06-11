Contests
WATCH: Officer and bystander team up to rescue stranded stingray

A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.
A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.(Tybee Island Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (Gray News) - A beachgoer and police officer worked together this week to rescue a stranded stingray that washed ashore on a beach in Georgia.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, a bystander had pulled the stingray from where it was stuck in thick sand to the surf, where it was able to rest in shallow water.

A small crowd gathered around the area to help the stingray as the officer checked on the animal’s condition.

Police say a family with young children gathered buckets of ocean water to pour over the stingray to keep it wet and comfortable.

A man stepped in to help the officer carry the stingray to deeper water, where it was able to swim free.

From the Army to alligators and stolen doorknobs to shelter dogs, it’s been a WILD week on Tybee! On Wednesday, we told...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Friday, June 11, 2021

“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who lent a hand. While it may seem like a small deal to some, your willingness to help proved that we can do great things when we work TOGETHER,” the police department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Earlier in the week, the Tybee Island Police Department helped trappers relocate a large alligator from a residential neighborhood to a more suitable environment.

Earlier today, we received several complaints about an alligator living in a pond within a residential area. After...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

