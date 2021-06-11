Wife in rape case used Facebook to lure girls home for older husband: prosecutors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The wife in a rape case that implicates both her and her husband lured the victims to their home using social media, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shana Philpot, 23, allegedly used Facebook to contact and befriend girls in their teens and 20s. Shana then convinced the girls to come to the home she shared with her older husband, 35-year-old Anthony Philpot.

Shana is also accused of plying the girls with alcohol, after which Anthony allegedly raped them.

Anthony was indicted this week on three counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of kidnapping, court records show.

Shana is charged with complicity to rape and complicity to kidnapping.

The charges relate to the rape of three women, court documents show.

Anthony and Shana each received $250,000 cash bonds in court on Friday. Should they make bond, they must wear electronic monitoring devices.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the rapes of women in multiple jurisdictions throughout the county between 2016 and 2019, sheriff’s reports and court records show.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office alerted Hamilton County investigators Feb. 5 when a victim was trying to file a rape report in Northern Kentucky.

Boone County detectives determined the offense occurred in Hamilton County, and there were “multiple victims who want to come forward and file complaints,” the sheriff’s report states.

The couple surrendered to authorities Thursday afternoon.

