Woman sprays toddler, others with Mace at Washington Park, police say
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a woman they say sprayed a 3-year-old and others with Mace at Washington Park playground.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. on May 24 outside the playground gates, according to police.
*Warning: Some people might find the video disturbing*
Call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 if you recognize the woman.
