Woman sprays toddler, others with Mace at Washington Park, police say

The incident happened at the playground on May 24, according to police.
The incident happened at the playground on May 24, according to police.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a woman they say sprayed a 3-year-old and others with Mace at Washington Park playground.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on May 24 outside the playground gates, according to police.

*Warning: Some people might find the video disturbing*

Call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 if you recognize the woman.

