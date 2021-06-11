Woman sprays toddler, others with Mace at Washington Park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a woman they say sprayed a 3-year-old and others with Mace at Washington Park playground.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on May 24 outside the playground gates, according to police.

*Warning: Some people might find the video disturbing*

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS WOMAN?!?

We are once again asking for the public's help. The woman seen in this video is responsible for using Mace on multiple people, including a 3-YEAR-OLD, at the Washington Park playground on May 24th around 8pm!

Please call us if you know her identity! pic.twitter.com/HFoT7vepgD — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 11, 2021

Call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 if you recognize the woman.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.