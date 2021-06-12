Butler Co. boy earns overnight celebrity for SportsCenter ‘Top 10′ catch

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The best catch at a Cincinnati Reds game might not have come on the field, but it did come from a baseball player—and a pretty good one.

The Queen City’s biggest baseball star at the moment is 9-year-old Hayden Puma of Hamilton.

Hayden is the kid who made the spectacular catch of a home-run ball at Thursday’s game, vaulted down a row of seats, smacking his shoulder on a metal armrest and coming up with a smile on his face—ball in glove—like it was nothing.

“Right when it came off his bat,” Hayden recalled, “I looked up and moved a few steps to my right and jumped over the stands in front of me and caught the ball.”

People came up to Hayden with high fives and fist bumps afterward as the crowd at Great American Ball Park applauded. Social media and SportsCenter soon followed, earning him overnight celebrity status.

Candidly, the seats he and his mother were sitting in prior to the catch weren’t where they were supposed to be sitting. Hayden decided to move down to the home-run seats just in case. Sort of like how he brought his glove—just in case.

Hayden can hit homers of his own. And like his favorite Reds player, Joey Votto, he too plays first base.

The 9-year-old is no stranger to devil may care stunts, either. He says he broke his wrist earlier this year jumping off a roof.

The cast from that stunt has since come off. The spoils of this one will be longer-lasting.

“The Reds earlier today contacted us, and sometime soon, they said, ‘We’re going to get Joey Votto to sign that ball,’” Hayden said.

