Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An off-duty flight attendant caused a scuffle that forced a Delta plane en route from Los Angeles to Atlanta to make an emergency stop in Oklahoma City Friday.

Crew members and passengers on Delta Flight 1730 said the man assaulted two flight attendants and briefly commandeered the intercom.

Oklahoma City police report the suspect threatened to take the plane down.

Passengers described the man as acting strangely before the incident and say he was wearing a helmet along with elbow and knee pads.

Passenger Benjamin Curlee heard some of the commotion from his seat near the back of the plane.

“The perpetrator was on the intercom and was telling passengers to return to their seat because oxygen masks were going to be required of them,” Curlee said. “That created quite a stir amongst everyone around us. It became very tense.”

At one point, the captain called out over the intercom for able-bodied men to step forward and help subdue the suspect.

Once the plane landed, the unruly passenger was taken into custody and transported to an Oklahoma City hospital with minor injuries.

Passengers were asked to leave the plane as bomb technicians searched and cleared the aircraft.

The plane was able to resume its flight to Atlanta after a three-hour delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at the playground on May 24, according to police.
Woman sprays toddler, others with Mace at Washington Park, police say
The street value of the confiscated narcotics is approximately 2.5 million dollars.
Several million in drugs, weapons seized in Butler County investigation
Family speaks after loved on is shot and killed in CUF
Deadly daylight shooting of Cincinnati man was random, police say
Shana and Anthony Philpot
Couple indicted in rape, kidnapping: court docs
Jake Patterson, the owner of Motivational Mowing and Landscaping, says he has enjoyed cutting...
Cicadas costing lawn professional company time, money

Latest News

Mackenzie Hartman
Hurdling History: Seven Hills junior shatters school records at state
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police seek 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14 people
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene
Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021,...
Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial