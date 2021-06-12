Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Eriksen taken to hospital after collapsing at Euro 2020

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during...
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021.(Source: Stuart Franklin/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was taken to a hospital Saturday after collapsing on the field during a match at the European Championship.

The governing body of European soccer said Eriksen has been stabilized and the Danish soccer federation said he was awake.

“Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,” the Danish federation wrote on Twitter.

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Eriksen was given urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.

He was treated for about 10 minutes after collapsing. He was then carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

UEFA said the teams were having an emergency meeting and more information would be provided at 7:45 p.m. local time. A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats and stay calm.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his Denmark teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees.

Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher.

The game had been halted in the 43rd minute with the score 0-0.

Eriksen is one of Denmark’s biggest stars and the incident brought an instant sense of shock to the Parken Stadium, where about 15,000 fans fell into hushed silence. Some supporters could be seen crying and hugging in the stands.

Finland fans started chanting the name of the Inter Milan midfielder.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened at the playground on May 24, according to police.
Woman sprays toddler, others with Mace at Washington Park, police say
The street value of the confiscated narcotics is approximately 2.5 million dollars.
Several million in drugs, weapons seized in Butler County investigation
Shana and Anthony Philpot
Couple indicted in rape, kidnapping: court docs
Family speaks after loved on is shot and killed in CUF
Deadly daylight shooting of Cincinnati man was random, police say
Teen pleads guilty to fatally shooting local grandmother in April 2020
Teen pleads in slaying of Forest Park grandmother arranged by text

Latest News

The Independence Police Department hosted a car show on Saturday.
Independence police raise money for new canine program with car show
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova slams a forehand to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova...
Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes
Deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrola Tiago-Freitas, who police believe broke in using a...
Bizarre break-in: Suspect takes shower, caught only in towel