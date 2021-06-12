Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Hot and humid weather this weekend

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s going to be a warm and humid weekend. This afternoon, there is a slight chance of and isolated shower or thunderstorm. Rain and thunder will be possible tonight and tomorrow.

A pleasant air mass from Canada will bring the lower humidity beginning by Monday morning and the fresh air will dominate the weather of the FOX19 NOW viewing area through next week. Pleasantly cool to mild mornings will be followed by mostly sunny, warm afternoons with low humidity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast

Most Read

The incident happened at the playground on May 24, according to police.
Woman sprays toddler, others with Mace at Washington Park, police say
The street value of the confiscated narcotics is approximately 2.5 million dollars.
Several million in drugs, weapons seized in Butler County investigation
Shana and Anthony Philpot
Couple indicted in rape, kidnapping: court docs
Teen pleads guilty to fatally shooting local grandmother in April 2020
Teen pleads in slaying of Forest Park grandmother arranged by text
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Sheriff: Florida supermarket shooter made Facebook threats

Latest News

Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
High Humidity Continues Saturday and Sunday - Relief on the Way Monday
Another Muggy Night Again
Another Muggy Night Again
FRIDAY!!!! Evening Update
FRIDAY!!!! Evening Update