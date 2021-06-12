Hot and humid weather this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s going to be a warm and humid weekend. This afternoon, there is a slight chance of and isolated shower or thunderstorm. Rain and thunder will be possible tonight and tomorrow.

A pleasant air mass from Canada will bring the lower humidity beginning by Monday morning and the fresh air will dominate the weather of the FOX19 NOW viewing area through next week. Pleasantly cool to mild mornings will be followed by mostly sunny, warm afternoons with low humidity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.