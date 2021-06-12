Contests
Independence police raise money for new canine program with car show

The Independence Police Department hosted a car show on Saturday.
The Independence Police Department hosted a car show on Saturday.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, KY (WXIX) -The Independence Police Department hosted a car show on Saturday to help raise money for a new canine program after not having one for 30 years.

Cpt. Brian Ferayorni with the Independence police says they had various Jeeps, motorcycles, and police cruisers at the show located at Summit View Academy.

The department has already raised more than half of the money needed to add the dog to the force.

“It’s going to allow us to, first of all, buy the canine, go through the training, we’re going to buy housing for the canine, we need to buy food, leashes, a bulletproof vest for the dog, a stab-proof vest,” Cpt. Ferayorni said.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 75 has been helping with the fundraising efforts.

“The $15,000 for the dog and the training and then with everything accessorized with it; we came up with a number of $75,000 that we’re trying to raise. We’re currently at $40,000, and hopefully, this car show brings in some funds towards that extra $40,000,” Cpt. Ferayorni said.

This is the first time the department has hosted a car show, which took them months to plan.

“It’s for a good cause. Like I said, anything you buy or get from here it’s going towards the canine or the local businesses that came up to support us,” Cpt. Ferayorni said.

