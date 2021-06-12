Still humid on Sunday with relief on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered showers and occasional heavy downpours are possible this evening and into the overnight period. Some portions of the Tri-State will wake up to patch dense fog. Lows only drop into the upper 60s to around 70 by sunrise. Morning activities may be impacted by showers, but don’t cancel your afternoon plans. Cloud cover begins to clear and Sunday afternoon features plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

The big change comes on Monday with the arrival of a drier air mass from Canada. That means we will finally get a break with noticeably lower humidity beginning by Monday morning. The fresh air will dominate the weather of the FOX19 NOW viewing area throughout the week. Enjoy the pleasantly cool to mild mornings, followed by mostly sunny, warm afternoons with low humidity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.