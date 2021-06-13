4-year-old girl dies after accidental drowning at Akron home, police say

Contests
By Avery Williams
Updated: 16 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 4-year-old girl died Saturday evening after an accidental drowning at an Akron home, police said.

She was found unresponsive in an above ground pool during a gathering at the residence, according to a news release.

The child was receiving CPR when police and EMS arrived to the home, located in the 800 block of Independence Avenue.

Police said she was unconscious and not breathing. The 4-year-old was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she died.

The girl’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

