Clearing skies and lower humidity on Monday

By Olga Breese
Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Finally, a break in the humidity comes courtesy of a drier air mass from Canada. Cloud cover continues to clear through the overnight period. Monday starts off cool and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Calm morning winds will become northerly by sunrise. Highs in the upper 80s will feel much more comfortable. Enjoy the pleasantly cool to mild mornings, followed by mostly sunny, warm afternoons with low humidity. The fresh air and highs around 80 will dominate the weather of the FOX19 NOW viewing area Tuesday through Thursday.

Mugginess returns on Friday along with warmer temperatures. Our next round of rain and storms could arrive as early as Friday night into Saturday morning. Looks like a bit of rain carries into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

