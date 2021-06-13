Driver points gun at Boone County deputy, sergeant, deputies say

WALTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver pointed a gun at a Boone County deputy and sergeant on Sunday morning.

Boone County deputies say they were originally dispatched around 4:15 a.m. for a drug complaint in the parking lot of 196 Mary Grubbs Highway.

When deputies arrived, they found that there was a man and a woman inside a car. Deputies say they asked the man to get out, and as he was getting out, he pointed the gun toward one of the deputies.

The sheriff’s office says that the deputy turned the suspect’s hand away from his face as the deputy fell to the ground. Deputies say the suspect then pointed the gun toward a sergeant while he then fled on foot.

Deputies say the suspect then led them on a short pursuit.

The suspect then got into another car at the scene. Deputies say the driver of that car then fled.

Boone County deputies were not able to chase the driver of that vehicle.

No shots were fired.

The deputy that fell has minor injuries, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the driver is no longer on the run.

The suspect and other people at the scene have not been identified at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

