Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Driver points gun at Boone County deputy, sergeant, deputies say

A suspect pointed a gun at a Boone County deputy and sergeant Sunday morning.
A suspect pointed a gun at a Boone County deputy and sergeant Sunday morning.(The Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver pointed a gun at a Boone County deputy and sergeant on Sunday morning.

Boone County deputies say they were originally dispatched around 4:15 a.m. for a drug complaint in the parking lot of 196 Mary Grubbs Highway.

When deputies arrived, they found that there was a man and a woman inside a car. Deputies say they asked the man to get out, and as he was getting out, he pointed the gun toward one of the deputies.

The sheriff’s office says that the deputy turned the suspect’s hand away from his face as the deputy fell to the ground. Deputies say the suspect then pointed the gun toward a sergeant while he then fled on foot.

Deputies say the suspect then led them on a short pursuit.

The suspect then got into another car at the scene. Deputies say the driver of that car then fled.

Boone County deputies were not able to chase the driver of that vehicle.

No shots were fired.

The deputy that fell has minor injuries, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the driver is no longer on the run.

The suspect and other people at the scene have not been identified at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks after loved on is shot and killed in CUF
Deadly daylight shooting of Cincinnati man was random, police say
Police say officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Two kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting
Jake Patterson, the owner of Motivational Mowing and Landscaping, says he has enjoyed cutting...
Cicadas costing lawn professional company time, money
The incident happened at the playground on May 24, according to police.
Woman sprays toddler, others with Mace at Washington Park, police say
Hamilton boy, 9, makes diving catch at ballpark
Butler Co. boy earns overnight celebrity status for SportsCenter ‘Top 10′ catch

Latest News

Kings Island security and Mason police were called to the Kings Island parking lot for "unruly...
Kings Island security, Mason police respond to “unruly juvenile behavior” at parking lot Saturday night
Newport Plaza was blocked off Sunday morning after Kenton County police confirmed there was a...
Officers block Newport Plaza parking lot after chase ends in area
Police say officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Two kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting
The City of Cincinnati unveiled its new 'Black Lives Matter!' mural Friday June 19, 2020.
Restoration project on Cincinnati’s ‘Black Lives Matter!’ mural begins