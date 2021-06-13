Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Officers block Newport Plaza parking lot after chase ends in area

By Drew Amman
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -The Newport Plaza parking lot is blocked off after a police chase happened Sunday around 5 a.m., Kenton County police said.

It is unclear where the chase started or if the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

FOX19 is working to update with more information on this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks after loved on is shot and killed in CUF
Deadly daylight shooting of Cincinnati man was random, police say
Police say officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Two kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting
Jake Patterson, the owner of Motivational Mowing and Landscaping, says he has enjoyed cutting...
Cicadas costing lawn professional company time, money
The incident happened at the playground on May 24, according to police.
Woman sprays toddler, others with Mace at Washington Park, police say
Hamilton boy, 9, makes diving catch at ballpark
Butler Co. boy earns overnight celebrity status for SportsCenter ‘Top 10′ catch

Latest News

The City of Cincinnati unveiled its new 'Black Lives Matter!' mural Friday June 19, 2020.
Restoration project on Cincinnati’s ‘Black Lives Matter!’ mural begins
Police say officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Two kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting
Mackenzie Hartman
Hurdling History: Seven Hills junior shatters school records at state
The Independence Police Department hosted a car show on Saturday.
Independence police raise money for new canine program with car show