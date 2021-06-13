SUNDAY: Rain early - sunny afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fog has developed in parts of the Tri-State. There is a chance of showers/Isolated thunderstorms until the mid-part of the day. By that point, a cold front will deliver dry air to the region. Cloud cover begins to clear and Sunday afternoon features plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

The big change comes on Monday with the arrival of a drier air mass from Canada. That means we will finally get a break with noticeably lower humidity beginning by Monday morning. The fresh air will dominate the weather of the FOX19 NOW viewing area throughout the week. Enjoy the pleasantly cool to mild mornings, followed by mostly sunny, warm afternoons with low humidity.

