Two kids in critical condition after Westwood shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two children and two adults were shot around 6:15 p.m. Saturday near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection, Cincinnati police said.

The children, ages six and eight, are in critical condition, according to Lt. Col. Mike John.

The eight-year-old “is in very, very bad shape,” he said.

The two adult victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Col. John explained.

Cincinnati police say there are at least two suspects, possibly more.

The investigation is ongoing.

