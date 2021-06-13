Contests
Two kids in critical condition after Westwood shooting, police say

Police say they are searching for two suspects.
Police say they are searching for two suspects.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two children and two adults were shot around 6:15 p.m. Saturday near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection, Cincinnati police said.

The children, ages six and eight, are in critical condition, according to Lt. Col. Mike John.

The eight-year-old “is in very, very bad shape,” he said.

The two adult victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Col. John explained.

Cincinnati police say there are at least two suspects, possibly more.

The investigation is ongoing.

