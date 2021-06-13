Two kids in critical condition after Westwood shooting, police say
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two children and two adults were shot around 6:15 p.m. Saturday near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection, Cincinnati police said.
The children, ages six and eight, are in critical condition, according to Lt. Col. Mike John.
The eight-year-old “is in very, very bad shape,” he said.
The two adult victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Col. John explained.
Cincinnati police say there are at least two suspects, possibly more.
The investigation is ongoing.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.