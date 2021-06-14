4 juveniles arrested after police respond to fight in Kings Island drop off area

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday after a group of individuals tried to fight with a male who was speaking to a Mason police officer at the drop-off lot at Kings Island, court documents say.

Kings Island officials say their security and Mason police were called to the public drop-off area around 8:10 p.m. on Kings Island Drive.

Police say they were dispatched for a large crowd that was trying to fight with a male who was armed with a handgun, a complaint filed with the juvenile division of the Warren County Court of Common Pleas says.

When they arrived, officers were told that several juveniles jumped the fence at the drop off area and were trying to fight the male.

The complaint says a 16-year-old ran from officers after being given several commands to stop. He was arrested a short time later and faces charges of obstruction of official business and disorderly conduct.

A 14-year-old is also facing charges of obstructing official business and disorderly conduct after officers say she ran toward them in an aggressive manner and yelled profanity while they trying to arrest another juvenile, the complaint says.

The documents say a 12-year-old who tried to pull away from police several times while handcuffed is facing a charge of disorderly conduct.

And a 15-year-old is facing charges of obstructing official business and disorderly conduct after he ran at police with fists clenched and in a fighting posture after he was told several times to get back, according to the complaint. He followed an officer to his cruiser and was placed in custody.

All four were booked into the Warren County Detention Center.

Police have not said what happened to the person with the gun.

This is not the first time an incident has happened on the grounds of Kings Island.

The park had to close early on May 22 due to several fights that happened inside the park and in the parking lot.

Five teenagers are facing charges such as inducing panic, obstructing official business, assault, and disorderly conduct in connection to the May 22 fights. None of the teens are in custody yet, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said.

Warrants have not been issued for the five teens and court dates have not been set.

It is unclear as to what led up to the incidents which are still under investigation.

