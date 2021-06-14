‘Certain zip codes don’t matter:’ Westwood residents want more from city hall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In the aftermath of Saturday’s shooting in Westwood, during which two children were critically injured, community leaders in Cincinnati’s largest neighborhood say they’re frustrated with a response from city hall they view as lackluster and ineffectual.

The shooting took place Saturday evening in the parking lot of Reem Market at McHenry and Cavanaugh avenues.

The child victims, aged 6 and 8, were hospitalized in critical condition. Two adults, aged 18 and 19, were also injured in the shooting and are expected to survive.

The 8-year-old was shot in his head and is in a medically induced coma but has shown brain activity, according to his brother, who adds the pair had stopped at the market for some snacks when the gunfire began.

A person of interest has been identified, though police maintain there were multiple shooters.

Westwood community leaders seeking a powerful response to the shooting say they were left disappointed.

Among them is East Westwood Community Council Trustee Te’aiera Powell says, “if this were in Oakley or Hyde Park and an 8-year-old was on the ground, we would see the mayor, the council people here. We have no one here. We don’t know where our leaders are.”

Powell wants outrage from residents and the community in general, but she also wants more from the city’s politicians.

Mayor John Cranley says he walked in South Fairmont and Westwood on Sunday. He added the following on Monday, “We talked to police all weekend and we’re gonna bring in more cops and bring these violent criminals to justice.”

But Powell continues to wonder where the mayor and members of council were—physically—on Saturday night.

“If this were anywhere else... It’s all about zip codes. Certain zip codes don’t matter, and that’s what it feels like in this city,” Powell said. “someone from the city should’ve been there. Just like, I’m a representative for East Westwood. When those children were shot, I received a phone call, which is why I showed up. You’re a city official. I know you got some kind of phone call.”

City Council Member Jan-Michele Kearney weighed in on Monday.

“I really feel awful that people feel like we’re ignoring them because everybody is important,” she said. “All of our residents are important. If we didn’t step up when we should have, I apologize for all of us, because we all need to step up for everybody.”

Rodney Christian, president of the East Westwood Community Council, says there are solutions to the crime.

“It would be nice to have more visibility out in front,” he said before turning to Powell’s argument about city leaders stepping up. “Just being part of the good things going on too. Don’t just come when bad things happen.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.