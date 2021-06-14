Contests
Cincinnati police investigating fatal shooting in OTR

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in OTR Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of Goose Alley around 7:30 a.m.

They found John Barron, 53, dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

