Cincinnati police investigating fatal shooting in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in OTR Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of Goose Alley around 7:30 a.m.

They found John Barron, 53, dead at the scene.

Monday Morning Goose Alley homicide update:

Victim has been identified as 53-year-old John Barron. pic.twitter.com/nln5pzCr7W — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 14, 2021

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

