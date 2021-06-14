Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Construction begins on pivotal last part of Miami Bike Trail

3,300 feet is all it will take to connect Cincinnati and Springfield. But it costs $7.9 million to build.
By Chris Riva
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A groundbreaking took place near Newtown on Monday for the final phase of the 78-mile Little Miami Bike Trail, one of the longest paved, multi-use trails in the country.

The final 0.6-mile addition will connect the bike trail to trails that pass into the Queen City, permitting access from Springfield to Downtown Cincinnati. (Find an interactive map here.)

Currently, there is no safe passage for trail users to cross the Beechmont Levy. The addition will fix that, and it’s been 25 years in the making.

The project will add a tunnel under part of the existing road and connect to the Lunken trails on the other side.

“It really cannot be overstated the magnitude of this project and what it means for our region,” said Marcus Johnson, board chair for Great Parks of Hamilton County.

Part of the reason the project has taken so long is the cost: $7.9 million.

“It is expensive,” Johnson said. “And fortunately, we’ve been able to use ODOT dollars to pay for a great majority of that. But yeah, it is a massive project. And the need is there.”

The project is also funded with $5 million from a federal congestion mitigation air quality grant, matched with a state capital grant. Great Parks is putting in the remaining 27 percent from capital projet funds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island security and Mason police were called to the Kings Island parking lot for "unruly...
Kings Island security, Mason police respond to “unruly juvenile behavior” at parking lot Saturday night
Police say officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
2 kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
Newport Plaza was blocked off Sunday morning after Kenton County police confirmed there was a...
Officers block Newport Plaza parking lot after chase ends in area
A motorcyclist was killed in Clermont County crash Sunday night, according to the Ohio State...
Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

Latest News

The shooting happened near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.
‘Certain zip codes don’t matter:’ Westwood residents want more from city hall
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
The incident happened at the playground on May 24, according to police.
Woman accused of spraying 3-year-old with Mace turns herself in
File image
KYTC unveils online driver’s license renewal option