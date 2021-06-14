Construction begins on pivotal last part of Miami Bike Trail

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A groundbreaking took place near Newtown on Monday for the final phase of the 78-mile Little Miami Bike Trail, one of the longest paved, multi-use trails in the country.

The final 0.6-mile addition will connect the bike trail to trails that pass into the Queen City, permitting access from Springfield to Downtown Cincinnati. (Find an interactive map here.)

Currently, there is no safe passage for trail users to cross the Beechmont Levy. The addition will fix that, and it’s been 25 years in the making.

The project will add a tunnel under part of the existing road and connect to the Lunken trails on the other side.

“It really cannot be overstated the magnitude of this project and what it means for our region,” said Marcus Johnson, board chair for Great Parks of Hamilton County.

Part of the reason the project has taken so long is the cost: $7.9 million.

“It is expensive,” Johnson said. “And fortunately, we’ve been able to use ODOT dollars to pay for a great majority of that. But yeah, it is a massive project. And the need is there.”

The project is also funded with $5 million from a federal congestion mitigation air quality grant, matched with a state capital grant. Great Parks is putting in the remaining 27 percent from capital projet funds.

