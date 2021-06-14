Camp Covington returns to in-person, expands to 6-week program

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A summer learning center in Northern Kentucky is expanding with Covington Partners and Covington Schools teaming up to provide a six-week program.

Due to COVID-19, Camp Covington had to go virtual last year, but starting Monday, camps are in-person from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for grades K-12 along with the Alternative School, the transformational learning center.

“What we’ve done for the summer is we’ve tried to work with our students on, not only those key skills in reading and math, but we’re also trying to serve students in terms of mental health needs. We know that is something that is going to be an ongoing issue for our students. A lot of students, including we as adults, we’ve gone through a traumatic time. The camp is offered at all five of our elementary schools, our middle school, our high school, and the transformational learning center,” Covington Partners Executive Director Stacie Strotman tells FOX19Now.

According to Strotman, about 850 students registered prior to Monday. Strotman points out that their students who live in high poverty urban areas typically experience a summer learning loss, and it’s amplified when paired with learning loss through the COVID-19 pandemic. Covington Partners hopes Camp Covington will make sure their students don’t fall behind their peers.

“Covid has hit our most vulnerable communities harder than others. We do have to be mindful of that when we start serving our students. We’re also going to offer some fitness programs and recreational support. We want kids to learn, and we want them to come and have fun, but most importantly, we want them to experience being a kid again. I think we’ve all missed out on that the past 18 months, and we want that to come back this summer, as well,” Strotman adds.

Referencing prior data, Strotman anticipates students attending Camp Covington ten times or more have a great chance to experience summer growth in reading and math.

In addition to summer programs, Covington Partners has a golf outing scheduled for July 19 at Traditions Golf Club in Hebron, and that outing provides unrestricted funding for school programs.

The Covington Partners golf outing has been going for 11 years. Those who would like to register can do so online.

