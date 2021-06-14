Contests
Intoxicated man doing ‘burnouts’ responsible for fatal shooting at Wayne County racetrack, sheriff’s office says

Dragway 42
Dragway 42(Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST SALEM, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office provided more details on Monday morning regarding the weekend shooting at a racetrack that left one person dead and multiple others injured.

Captain Doug Hunter, of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies and other law enforcement agencies responded to Dragway 42, a commercial drag-racing strip in West Salem, on Sunday at approximately 5:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The 911 called told the dispatcher that multiple people were hit by gunfire.

Witnesses told deputies that the shooting stemmed from an altercation involving a man who appeared intoxicated at the time.

The individual was driving his pickup truck recklessly and doing burnouts in the parking lot, causing gravel to hit other vehicles, witnesses told deputies.

Investigators said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was confronted. He then retrieved a handgun from his truck and opened fire.

Another person on the scene, who was licensed to hold a CCW permit, started shooting at the suspect, causing him to leave.

Paramedics took two people to area hospitals, according to Hunter. One of those victims did die from the gunshot wound.

Additionally, two more victims were dropped off via private transportation at a hospital.

According to the raceway’s Facebook page, an event featuring drag racing, a car show, and more was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Gates open at 8am

Posted by Dragway 42 on Sunday, June 13, 2021

Captain Hunter is asking for any additional witnesses to come forward if they have information that could help identify the suspect. His current location is not known at this time.

An additional update is expected at 2 p.m. on Monday, according to Captain Hunter.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

