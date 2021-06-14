Contests
Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street.
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered during a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street, which left more than a dozen other people injured.

Austin Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was hospitalized after the shooting with critical gunshot wounds. Lt. Brian Moon confirmed Kantor died Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested and another is being sought.

The department provided no other details. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

