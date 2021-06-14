Contests
Man charged with murder in fatal OTR shooting

Javonte Smith
Javonte Smith(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 41-year-old Terrance Owensby in OTR on May 25.

Police said Owensby was shot in the chest near Ohio and W. McMicken Avenue around 3 p.m. They said he died soon after at the hospital.

Javonte Smith, 23, was indicted for the murder by a grand jury on June 14.

Owensby’s relatives said he had just gotten off of a bus nearby and was on his way to work when it happened.

“It was hard. It was like someone snatching a Band-Aid off because it happened before,” Alison Turner, Owensby’s sister, said. “No one wants the call saying their siblings or a loved one passed away, by gun violence especially.”

Terrance Owensby
Terrance Owensby(Cincinnati Police Department)

Owensby leaves behind a son, siblings, parents and numerous other family members who loved him. They described him as loving and kind.

Police said the investigation by the homicide unit is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

