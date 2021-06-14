Contests
Man fatally shot in Hartwell

Christopher Beverly
Christopher Beverly(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Hartwell over the weekend.

Christopher Beverly, 30, was found dead in the 8400 block of Dixie Avenue about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release Monday.

The investigation into his homicide is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

