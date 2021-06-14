Man tries setting propane tanks on fire at Woods Hardware, CEO says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Woods Hardware CEO Matt Woods is asking for the public’s help to identify an alleged attempted arsonist.

Woods says the man tried to set fire to the store’s propane exchange on 9th Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

A Good Samaritan helped pull the burning pallet off of the propane, Woods wrote on Facebook.

Woods says he has talked with the police.

