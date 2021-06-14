Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man tries setting propane tanks on fire at Woods Hardware, CEO says

The store CEO says this person tried starting a fire on Sunday.
The store CEO says this person tried starting a fire on Sunday.(Facebook: Matt Woods)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Woods Hardware CEO Matt Woods is asking for the public’s help to identify an alleged attempted arsonist.

Woods says the man tried to set fire to the store’s propane exchange on 9th Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

A Good Samaritan helped pull the burning pallet off of the propane, Woods wrote on Facebook.

Woods says he has talked with the police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island security and Mason police were called to the Kings Island parking lot for "unruly...
Kings Island security, Mason police respond to “unruly juvenile behavior” at parking lot Saturday night
Police say officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
2 kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
Newport Plaza was blocked off Sunday morning after Kenton County police confirmed there was a...
Officers block Newport Plaza parking lot after chase ends in area
A motorcyclist was killed in Clermont County crash Sunday night, according to the Ohio State...
Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

Latest News

Four juveniles were arrested on Saturday after a group of individuals tried to fight with a...
4 juveniles arrested after police respond to fight in Kings Island drop off area
Javonte Smith
Man charged with murder in fatal OTR shooting
The shooting happened near the McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenue intersection.
Person of interest identified in Westwood quadruple shooting that left 2 kids critically injured
A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy had a gun pointed in their face.
Suspect seen pointing gun at deputy also involved in NKY police chase, source confirms