Mason community mourning death of 2020 grad

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mason City Schools on Sunday announced the death of Simone Scott, a 2020 graduate of Mason High School.

“This weekend we learned that Simone passed away following what was suspected as being a virus (not COVID) attack her heart a few weeks ago, which resulted in her receiving a heart transplant,” the district wrote in a Facebook post.

Scott, according to the district, was a freshman at Northwestern University pursuing a double major in broadcast journalism and political science/pre-law.

“Simone was a bright, determined and compassionate young woman whose impact on our Comet community was enormous. Please keep her devoted family and friends in your hearts and prayers,” the district wrote.

Grief resources and group support is being provided.

