Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead in a crash in Clermont County over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened on Newtonsville Road north of Roudebush Road about 9:47 p.m. Sunday, the patrol’s Batavia post said in a release early Monday.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2008 Suzuki GSXR, ridden by Devin Butler, 30, of Batavia, ran off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

Butler was wearing a helmet.

Troopers say it’s unclear at this point if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

