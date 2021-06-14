Contests
Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in Clermont County crash Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A motorcyclist was killed in Clermont County crash Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead in a crash in Clermont County over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened on Newtonsville Road north of Roudebush Road about 9:47 p.m. Sunday, the patrol’s Batavia post said in a release early Monday.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2008 Suzuki GSXR, ridden by Devin Butler, 30, of Batavia, ran off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

Butler was wearing a helmet.

Troopers say it’s unclear at this point if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

